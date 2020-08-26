NCB Registers A Case In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, To Probe Syndicated Drug Network

Soon after joining the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs.

NCB DG Rakesh Asthana exclusively spoke to Republic TV and said, "We are seized of the matter and we will be investigating the drug supply, conspiracy and syndicate network."

Earlier in the day, sources reported that the CBI and ED had curated a list of 20 Bollywood stars and politicians linked to the drug cartel who have come under the scanner. With the case being registered now, the NCB is set to send a team of officials from Delhi to Mumbai, which will probe WhatsApp Calls and the drug syndicate network in India and abroad.

Rhea-Narcotics link surface

Sources have also reported that the NCB is investigating Rhea Chakraborty's link to the drug cartel and her brother Showik Chakraborty as well. Sources add that the 15-page Whatsapp conversations handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed allegedly spiking Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

The narcotics angle in the case came into light on Tuesday and on Wednesday, when ED, which is probing the financial angle in the Sushant death case, summoned former talent manager Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

CBI finds 'technical lapses'

Meanwhile, CBI probe in Sushant's death case is also making rapid advancements with the investigating agency questioning Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and the late actor's cook Neeraj for the fifth straight day. Top sources in the CBI on Wednesday informed Republic Media Network that the agency has found "technical lapses" in the probe conducted by the Mumbai Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The development comes a day after two senior Mumbai Police officers were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai.

