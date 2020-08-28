NCB Brings In 4 Masked Persons For Questioning Amid Drug Nexus Probe In Sushant Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday brought in four suspects for interrogation. According to sources, the four people were drug peddlers who were brought to the NCB's Mumbai Office with their faces covered, visuals of which are accessed by Republic Media Network.

'Gaurav not involved in taking drugs': Lawyer

Top sources have said that NCB may send summons to Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya on Friday. Gaurav Arya is said to be a key player whose name has surfaced for the first time, sources said. A team of NCB from Mumbai is already camping in Goa, sources added.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya's Lawyer speaking to Republic TV said that Rhea and Gaurav were "acquaintances" and that the latter is not involved in consuming or peddling drugs. The lawyer also said both knew each other socially since 2017 but not Gaurav has not been in touch with Rhea.

Rhea's WhatsApp chats put alleged drug mafia in spotlight

On Wednesday, several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. In the interviews, she claimed to only be the person 'coordinating' this.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people, that are under the ED and CBI's scanner as well. The NCB is said to be on the lookout for an approver in the case, as per sources.

