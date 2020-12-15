NCB Summons Arjun Rampal Again In Bollywood Drug Probe; To Be Quizzed By Sameer Wankhede

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with Bollywood drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rampal has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday, December 16, where he will be quizzed by NCB’s Zonal Officer Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB had earlier raided Rampal's residence on November 9. The agency had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raids and also questioned his driver.

The actor was questioned by the NCB for several hours last month and the agency had also questioned his partner Gabriella Demetriades for two consecutive days. Rampal’s friend Paul Bartel was arrested by the central agency before the actor's summons. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades had been arrested by the NCB on October 18.

Gabriella Demetriades had been summoned twice by the NCB. Refuting reports regarding any alleged drug connections, Rampal had told the media that the NCB had found a prescription for medicines at his residence, which was handed over to the officials. The actor also said that he was cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials were doing a good job.

NCB probes Bollywood-Drug nexus

The NCB launched the investigation into alleged drug use in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June. In its initial crackdown, the central agency arrested Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused have been granted interim bail.

The NCB, has so far nabbed 29 people including Bollywood celebs, comedienne Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner Agisilaos Demetriades.

