NCB Summons KWAN Staff In Drug Probe After Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Untraceable

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned employees of KWAN talent agency amid its investigation into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. The development came amid Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash evading multiple summons after drugs were seized at her residence. Employees who had been a part of WhatsApp group that discussed the procurement of drugs are likely to come under the scanner.

NCB summons KWAN employees

Numerous KWAN employees had been questioned by the NCB previously as well. This included talent managers Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha and founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar.

The NCB once again sought to question Karishma Prakash, but she has been ‘untraceable’ since then. Two notices were issued against her, with officials pasting notice at her residence after seizure of 1.8 grams of hashish. Karishma Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the NDPS court on Saturday.

KWAN under lens

Previously, Karishma had been brought face-to-face with Deepika Padukone during the questioning on September 26. In a WhatsApp conversation from October 2017, the actor had asked the former, ‘maal hai kya?’ and asked for ‘hash.’

The conversations had taken place on group named 'DP+Ka+KWAN' on which Deepika was an admin. The other members of this group could face the heat from the NCB this time.

Another KWAN employee Jaya Saha, who had previously managed Sushant Singh Rajput, had been quizzed by multiple agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in the late actor’s death. She has been termed as a ‘kingpin’ over the drug case, and the alleged involvement of Bollywood stars with drugs emerged from her questioning.

The first person to come under the scanner had been prime accused of the SSR case, Rhea Chakraborty, who even got arrested, and so did her brother Showik and staff of Sushant. While Rhea has been released on bail, Showik is still lodged at the Byculla jail.

Jaya Saha’s chats with Shraddha Kapoor too was leaked, where the actor allegedly sought CBD oil, prompting her summons for questioning. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were some of the other film actors to be questioned by the investigating agency.

