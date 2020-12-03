NCB Suspends 2 Officers In Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Case For Bail Hearing No-show

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officers linked to the ongoing Bollywood-linked drug syndicate. One of them had been investigating the recent case of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's case. The action was prompted by their failure to appear for the hearing in their bail application.

While one was an NCB officer, the investigating agency has also suspended Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande. His role is under the scanner as he was not present when the bail application hearing was underway at the Qilla court. The decision was taken on Wednesday with the officers has been accused of allegedly aiding their bail plea.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were granted bail by the Mumbai court on November 23, where the officers were allegedly absent.

Meanwhile, the NCB has moved the Sessions Court in Mumbai, seeking cancellation of the celebrity couple's bail. The agency has sought a custodial interrogation of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in their plea.

The duo was arrested by the NCB after 86.5 grams of cannabis was allegedly found in the raids conducted at their residence and office. Their alleged involvement was tipped off by a drug peddler, who had been arrested a day before.

The NCB statement over the raids read: "NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Ms Bharti Singh were placed under arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Shri Harsh Limbachiya is underway."

"On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs NCB raided two another places on 21.11.2020 including production office and House of Actor/ comedian Ms Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Furthermore in a follow up of MD seizure in Crime no. 33/2020, NCB team apprehended two absconders also," it added.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were sent to 14-day judicial custody, a day after their arrest. The following day they were granted bail.

