Rhea Chakraborty To Be Summoned, NCB Team Already In Mumbai Analysing SSR Case Drug-nexus

Shortly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray, joining the ED and the CBI in the investigation into Sushant's death, sources have now reported that a team of NCB officials landed in Mumbai on Wednesday to further their probe into the narcotics angle. According to sources, the NCB team has been asked to start "analysing the network" of the drug circle in Mumbai. It has also been asked to look into the Bollywood network as well.

Another team of three members led by Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra is said to land in Mumbai on Friday morning. The flight is booked at around 7 am. Sources have informed Republic that Rhea Chakraborty will be the first to be summoned.

WhatsApp chats highlight narcotics angle

On Wednesday, several Whatsapp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life".

The 15-page WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

Shortly after, sources revealed that the drug nexus was deeper than what was surfacing, informing that the CBI and the ED had a list of 20 big names along the lines of top politicians and Bollywood celebrities who are involved in allegedly dealing in narcotics.

Sushant's family lawyer demands arrest

Late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh meanwhile has demanded Rhea’s arrest on charges of abetment to suicide or murder. Singh said that the disclosure of narcotics angle in Sushant’s death takes the case to another level and substantially widens the scope of proceedings. He demanded Rhea’s arrest if she was involved in administering drugs to Sushant.

“Narcotics is a banned drug. If what has been disclosed is true, then this leads to abetment to suicide as well as murder. The Narcotics Control Bureau will conduct the investigation and the suppliers will be arrested. The scope of these proceedings will widen substantially. I feel the matter is getting very serious. Hopefully, some major breakthrough will come from the CBI investigation,” he told Republic TV.

