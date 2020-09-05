NCB To Grill Rhea On Saturday After Brother Showik & Samuel's Arrest In Sushant Case

In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau is set to grill prime accused Rhea Chakraborty to probe the drug angle in connection with the actor’s death. According to top sources, the NCB is most likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty by evening on Saturday at 5 pm. The information by sources comes a day after Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB after their houses were raided by the NCB team.

Showik names Rhea in drug angle

Sources also stated that Showik Chakraborty on Friday confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty and was also in regular contact with drug peddlers. Showik and Samuel were interrogated by the NCB in a marathon grilling on since Friday.

The NCB has produced Showik and Samuel Miranda in court on Saturday in order to seek their custody. Sources added that both will be interrogated in custody to unravel more details about the procurement, transportation, and usage of the narcotics. The NCB team on Friday had collected crucial data evidence including phone, and laptop after raids at Rhea's residence.

Top sources had also told Republic that drug peddler Basit Parihar met both Rhea and her brother 'regularly'. Sources said that Showik met Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends, after which Basit regularly visited the Chakrabortys and that their friendship evolved over a period of time. Basit was in touch with a prominent drug peddler Sohail - who provided buds (Curated Marijuana) and Showik took Basit to parties in order to establish contacts, sources added.

The NCB raided the houses of Chakrabortys and Samuel Miranda on early Friday after they accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds'. In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

ED while investigating the financial embezzlement angle had analysed WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarised three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Rhea and Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Sushant's coffee in November 2019, and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. After the ED's findings, the NCB too joined the investigation to probe the drug nexus in the Bollywood industry and its connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

