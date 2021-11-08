In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learnt that NCB's vigilance team is likely to record the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. The team led by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh is investigating the pay-off allegations in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. NCB's independent witness in this case- Prabhakar Sail claimed to have overheard a conversation between boss KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza in which Rs.25 crore was allegedly demanded to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The purported affidavit of Sail added that Rs.8 crore was purportedly supposed to be given to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In his anticipatory bail plea filed before Bombay HC, D'Souza claimed that Dadlani gave Rs.50 lakh to Gosavi and the money was returned after Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The NCB's vigilance team comprising 7 officers that reached Mumbai on Monday morning has directed Sail to appear before it at 2 pm. As per sources, the team will also record the statement of KP Gosavi who is in Pune Police's custody until today.

Team Aryan Khan's stance on allegations

During the bail proceedings of Aryan Khan before the Bombay HC, his legal team made it amply clear that he has no connection with the affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail. As per an affidavit submitted in the court, lawyer Anandini Fernandes added, "That the applicant has nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media as between the Zonal Director, MZU, Mumbai and certain political personalities. That the Applicant does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department". This was perceived as a reference to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan was among 8 persons who were arrested on October 3 after a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai. During the operation that was carried out on the basis of specific information, the NCB officers seized 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of Mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs.1,33,000. They have been charged under Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court initially remanded them to NCB custody until October 4 and then till October 7. While they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days thereafter, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai denied bail to Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 8. In another setback for them, Judge VV Patil of the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas on October 20. Finally, they were granted bail by the single-judge bench of the Bombay HC on October 28.