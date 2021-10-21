Narcotics Control Bureau officials were spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Mumbai on Thursday. Officers of the investigating agency were seen arriving at the residence, Mannat at Bandstand, Bandra with some documents in their hands. The move came amid the actor's son Aryan Khan being in prison after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

No raids were conduced at Mannat, it has emerged that the officials had gone to the venue with regards to some documentation work. Officials confirmed that the visit was only to collect documents.

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' pic.twitter.com/W3h24x8fzs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

The visit came amid information that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the ongoing investigation in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, could be visiting Mannat. This is amid reports that the agency could be investigating if Aryan Khan had possession of drugs at the residence

Earlier in the day, SRK made his first appearance at the Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. There was intense media scrutiny at that time.

Among the other actions involving the NCB near the venue was at Pali Ball in Bandra. Another team of officials visited actor Ananya Panday's residence. She has been called for questioning at 2 PM on Thursday. She is also set to be questioned with regards to the Mumbai drugs bust case.

Aryan Khan bail plea rejected

Meanwhile, the Special NDPS Court on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who have also been arrested in the case. Aryan Khan was held, along with 7 others, from the Goa-bound cruise cruise where an alleged rave party was held on October 2.

He was arrested the next day. The NCB in its chargesheet before the court has submitted that Aryan admitted to consuming drugs and also in touch with a foreign national on WhatsApp in discussions involving 'hard drugs.'

Aryan Khan's lawyers have moved the Bombay High Court for bail in the case.