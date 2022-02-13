After a video of a girl mimicking Alia Bhatt's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the matter on Sunday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, chairperson of NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo said that the indecent usage of children to promote a movie, their portrayal as a sex worker, smoking, is completely inappropriate.

"The incident of endangering the child by hanging him down from the building has also been taken into cognisance," he further wrote on Twitter.

Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi flagged the matter on social media earlier in the day. She had written, "Gangubai Kathiawadi was a brothel manager in the red light area of Kamathipura. This child, of course, may not be aware of what she is being asked to portray, but I am certain filmmakers do. In case they don’t, then NCPCR should step in and help educate?"

In the following tweet, Chaturvedi outlined the need to be a little sensitive to what children are being exposed to and the kind of audience that the film will be catered to, when using young children. "Parents, I hope you’ll rethink how and what your children are used for," she further wrote.

In the video in question, a little girl, not more than 5-6 years was seen donning a white saree just like Alia Bhatt donned in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Not just that, similar to the actor's get-up, the girl can be seen wearing dark kohl, a big red bindi and rusted jewellery. Not to forget to mention, she was seen using a prop to depict that she was smoking, and reciting the dialogue, "Zameen par baithi bahut achchi lag rahi hai tu, Aadat dal le, Kyunki teri kursi toh gayi.”

Slated for release on February 22, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. The plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Its cast includes Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, ANI