NCW Asks Maha Police To Book Actor KRK For Making Derogatory Remarks Against Women

The National Commission for Women has asked Maharashtra Police to book actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan for making derogatory remarks against women.

KRK

The National Commission for Women has asked Maharashtra Police to book actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan for making derogatory remarks against women. The Mumbai Police have arrested Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him two years ago, officials said. 

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, they said. He was produced in a Mumbai court on Tuesday which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. 

The NCW said Khan also made derogatory remarks about women on social media and he should be booked for it.

"@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission," the NCW said in a tweet. 

