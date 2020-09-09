NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Supports Kangana, Condemns BMC For 'breaking A Woman's Home'

Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, Manikarnika Films, has been partially demolished by the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday while the actor is en route Mumbai from Chandigarh. The shocking development took place after Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut engaged in a tussle of words on social media amid investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. However, the move by BMC to tear down Kangana's property has been condemned by many as an act of ill will.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma took to Twitter to voice her disappointment with the BMC's actions by slamming them for breaking into a woman's home when she's not present. Shortly after this the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office and sought a reply from the civic body on Kangana's plea.

Have a look:

You broke a woman's home when she is not even there @mybmc you were not even aware that it's illegal till 2 days back, surely you could have waited for few hours. #deathofdemocracy — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 9, 2020

On Wednesday morning, BMC workers reached Kangana's office with hammers and tools to demolish her office following their claim that many portions of her office have been constructed without official permission. They had stuck a notice on the gate of her office on Tuesday with a 24-hour ultimatum to the actor directing her to produce permission for the building construction. However, in less than 24 hours, while the Queen actor hasn't reached Mumbai from Chandigarh, they pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, B MCshould send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure."

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

