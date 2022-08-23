NCW Takes Cognisance Of Sonali Phogat's Death; Police Register Unnatural Death Case

After Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa at the age of 41, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognisance of the tragic incident, constituting a two-member Fact Finding Team. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote a letter to the Goa DGP Jaspal Singh to apprise the Commission about the action taken over the postmortem report.

Notably, the Goa Medical College and Hospital constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists for the post-mortem of Phogat, which will be conducted on Wednesday after her family's approval, who will be arriving in the state tomorrow.

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the incident and constituted a two-member Fact Finding Team to look into the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has also written to @DGP_Goa to apprise the Commission about the action taken along with the postmortem report. https://t.co/BMb3ZmtdH3 — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 23, 2022

The Big Boss 14 contestant was staying at a hotel in Anjuna where she reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning. She had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday and was not doing well in terms of her health for a couple of days. Following this she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in the North Goa district, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police registers unnatural death case

The Anjuna police registered a case of unnatural death.“We have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report before deciding further,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

In an official statement, the police stated, "On 23.8.2022 at 9:00 Am information was received from St. Anthony Hospital in Anjuna that Mrs Sonali Phogat is brought dead to the hospital. A preliminary enquiry revealed that she had come to Goa on 22.8.2022 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started felling uneasiness at Hotel and as such she was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead. Further statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded and Anjuna Police have written to the Dept of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting post mortem examination. Further investigation is in progress."

Sonali was a part of controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, in 2020. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant. She had contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi.