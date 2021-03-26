'Need You Support': Ronnie Screwvala Calls For Collective Responsibility To Combat COVID

With the increase in the number of coronavirus cases daily, Maharashtra is one of the states that recorded the maximum number of cases. With the highest number of cases, Mumbai has become a major novel coronavirus hotspot. Amid the surge, producer Ronnie Screwvala took to Twitter and urged people to lend their support at this critical juncture while adhering to all safety norms and protocols.

Ronnie Screwval's request to people amid COVID

Ronnie in his post hailed the work and proactive approach of the authorities in Mumbai on 'communication, notification, testing, and even vaccination outreach' in these uncertain times. He also mentioned that without the support of the people, the authorities cannot be successful in their work. Requesting people to wear masks and follow social distancing, the owner of the RSVP productions wrote, "The @mybmc is being so proactive on communication, notification, testing, and even vaccination outreach ....at this critical juncture - they need our support and compliance - its everyone’s responsibility - & #WearAMask."

With several filmmakers sharing the release date of their upcoming ventures, Ronnie recently shared his views on whether it is actually safe to go to theatres amid the pandemic on not. The producer had expressed displeasure about makers of Bollywood films going on an announcement spree for theatrical releases. He stated that producers were going as per ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out)’ calling it ‘hysterical’ that the producers were behaving as the situation was ‘back to normal.’ "Funny(Hysterical) that everyone announcing Movie release dates like magically all back to normal! FOMO in announcements and theoretical discussions on ‘clashes' personally can't see till 300Mill vaccinated that it’s really safe to ‘GoToTheMovies’-no such thing as #HerdImmunity," Ronnie had Tweeted.

Funny(Hysterical) that everyone announcing Movie release dates like magically all back to normal! FOMO in announcements and theoretical discussions on ‘clashes’ðŸ˜Š! personally cant see till 300Mill vaccinated that it’s really safe to ‘GoToTheMovies’-no such thing as #HerdImmunity — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 21, 2021

Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, Maharashtra crossed its previous highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 35,952 more persons testing positive on Thursday, March 25. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 26,00,833. At present, there are 2,62,685 active cases in the state. With 20,444 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,83,037. With Mumbai recording 5504 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

