'Needed Social Media Detox': Sanjana Sanghi Explains Her Absence From Social Media

Actor Sanjana Sanghi shot to fame with her role in the film Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Sigh Rajput. Ever since the film resonated well with her fans, she has been gaining prominence in the showbiz industry. The actor who is currently shooting for Om: The Battle Within alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, recently took some time off from social media.

The actor who enjoys a massive fan following on social media took to her Instagram stories and penned a note while informing how she has been bombarded with messages from her fans asking about her whereabouts. Sanjana revealed that she ‘needed social media detox’ and was also preparing for something interesting. Sharing her side of the story, Sanjana wrote, “ Been flooded with questions on why I’ve been mia for a week. Sending a truckload of apologies to all you wonderful humans. Needed a social media detox, and have been working on something very special and very demanding. Excited for you all to see”. In the end, she added a clock emoticon.

Sanjana Sanghi explains her absence from social media

Om: The Battle Within will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son Kapil. For his tough character in the action entertainer, Aditya had set up a gym at his Mumbai home as well as at his farmhouse. He rigorously trained in Kung fu and Tai chi for several months to perfectly deliver his stunt scenes in the forthcoming film. The Aashique 2 actor has been sweating it out in the gym to maintain his rugged avatar for the film. In the highly anticipated film, fans will see him perform some high-octane and deadly action sequences.

Meanwhile, Sanjana made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s directorial film Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor at the age of 15. She recently appeared in Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was released on July 24, 2020, on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Within minutes, the film had garnered raving reviews and positive feedback with the IMDb giving the movie 10/10 pointer. She will next star in the film Om: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

IMAGE: Instagram/@SanjanaSanghi