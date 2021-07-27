Neelam Kothari Posts ‘cute Selfies’ With Husband Samir Soni; Latter Reacts Hilariously

Neelam Kothari Soni is one of the popular actors from the entertainment industry who garnered tons of love for her appearances in some of the iconic movies of her career. As the actor took a break in 2001 after she appeared in the movie, Kasam, she was last seen on the reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. As she recently visited a set, she clicked numerous selfies with her husband, Samir Soni and posted them on social media to which she received a funny reply from him.

Neelam Kothari Soni enjoys 'selfie time' with hubby Samir Soni

Neelam Kothari recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of herself with her husband, Samir in which they can be seen posing for the camera with a gleeful smile on their face. In the caption, she revealed how she was on a set and further praised her husband for her clean-shaven look. She wrote, “Always fun being back on a set and that too with my husband @samirsoni123 .. Oh and I like you clean shaven by the way.”

The moment she posted this on Instagram, many of the other celebrity artists along with several fans were left in awe of their photos. Some of them stated how they looked so beautiful together while others referred to them as the ‘best couple’. Some of them also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how amazed they were after seeing their pictures. Many celebrities namely Deanne Panday, Bhavana Panday, Amrita Rai Chand, Raveena Tandon, Manasi Joshi Roy and others were all hearts as they showered heart emojis in the comments. Even Neelam’s husband had a cool reply to her post who wrote, “The only place you can’t boss me around.” Have a look at some of the reactions to Neelam Kothari’s Instagram post.





Neelam Kothari Soni was last seen in the reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that illustrated a similar plot to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show followed the professional and personal lives of Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor and Sohail Khan respectively. It was released on November 27, 2020, on Netflix, and also depicted many other actors namely Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sidharth Malhotra, etc.

IMAGE: NEELAM KOTHARI SONI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.