Neelam Kothari Soni Spends Time With Husband Samir Soni At The Maldives; See

Actor and Jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni has been spending time in the Maldives with her husband and television actor Samir Soni and their daughter Ahana. The family seems to be having a rejuvenating time in a luxury beach resort in Maldives and Neelam has been updating her followers with glimpses from her fun family vacation. From swimming to water sports, boat rides, luxury dining, and fishing, the family made the most out of their trip on the holiday island.

Also Read: Neelam Kothari Soni's Early Life, Career And Other Details You Must Know

Take a peek in Neelam Kothari Soni's photos from the Maldives

The family has been staying in the popular Lily Beach Resort and Spa in the Maldives. In her latest Instagram story and posts from their Maldives adventures, she added pictures from their fun fishing trip. Samir Soni looked excited to go on fishing with his daughter. The fishing trip seemed to be successful as in another image Samir was seen with a fish trapped in his hook. Neelam Kothari wrote in the caption "Catch of the day" with a laughing and fish emoticon. Check out the Instagram post-

The family took off to the Maldives 6 days ago in a private jet as per Neelam Kothari Soni's photos on Instagram. After that, Neelam has been sharing breathtaking pictures from the island and their adventures together. A day after they reached, she posted a picture of her by the pool in the resort and the background showcased the beautiful view of the beach. Neelam captioned the post “When you wake up with this view.. it’s like heaven on earth.” Check out her posts.

Also Read: Neelam Kothari Soni Shares Her Wedding Picture; Highlights Her Bond With Maheep

On the occasion of valentine’s day, the family kicked off the romantic day with breakfast inside the pool. Neelam, Samir, and Ahana posed in a swimming pool with their breakfast tray floating on the water. In the picture, the swimming pool overlooked the beautiful beach and coast of Maldives and gave followers the vibe of the luxurious stay at the resort. Check out the post here-

After that Neelam has been posting pictures from their time on the Maldives islands, coast, the resort, and their water adventures. She shared a string of images of family time in the luxurious resort. She uploaded a video clip of her getting "Sun Kissed" by the vast pools of the resort and she was later seen having fun in the water of the beach. Check out the posts here-

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni went on a boat trip on one of their trip days. One could feel the soothing beach vibe in the air by just looking at the pictures of the luminous blue-green water of the sea in the Maldives. They were seen having a fun boat ride and the family enjoyed the serene beauty of nature during the sunset in the middle of the sea. She also added a picture of her with Samir enjoying luxury dining in a restaurant. Check out their post here-

In her last post from the trip last night, she added a picture of her sun-bathing at the beach coast. She also added a group image with husband Samir Soni and the crew members from the Lily resort to thank them. She wrote in the caption "I’m gonna miss this place so much!!!" She added the thank you note and complimented their resort, food, and hotel members to make their trip special and made them feel at home. Check out the post-

Also Read: Neelam Kothari's Net Worth: Know All About The 'Khudgarz' Actor's Jewellery Stores & More

Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and other celebs at Maldives

It was not just Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni who had fun on their vacation in the Maldives. Many Bollywood celebrities went on vacation recently and the Maldives seems to be their preferred vacation. Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan was seen holidaying with her brother and mother on the island. About a week ago Alia Bhatt was seen having fun with her friends and sister on the beaches of Maldives. On new year's eve, Ishan Khatter and Ananya Pandey were also seen having fun in the Maldives.

Image Source: Neelam Kothari's Instagram

Also Read: Neelam Kothari Soni Thanks Everyone For Wishes As She Celebrates Birthday On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.