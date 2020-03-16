The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neena Gupta Gets Experimental With Her Sleeve Styles And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta's sartorial choices are lauded by her fans and she is quite experimental with her fashion styles. Here are some of her best sleeve style looks.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Bollywood celebs never fail to inspire fans with some major fashion goals and styles. Talking about style, veteran actor Neena Gupta is already a major role model for all the budding actors in the film industry but she also knows how to set the bar higher when it comes to style statement. Her fashion sense is lauded by all her fans. With all that said now, here are some of the best Neena Gupta-inspired sleeve styles that fans take a cue from:

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Comedy Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist; See List Here

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's 'Veere Di Wedding': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie You Might Not Know

Neena Gupta does not shy away from experimenting with her sleeve styles and these pics are proof

Neena Gupta can be seen sporting an all-black dress that is sleeveless on one side. She wore the outfit on her trip to the Maldives. The actor completed her look by opting for a traditional pearl-studded neckpiece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In this look, Neena Gupta can be seen donning a cool all-black dress that is half sleeved. The actor is donning a bob cut and that compliments her overall look. In accessories, she opted for golden bangles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In the picture, Neena Gupta can be seen sporting an all-white dress that has batwing sleeves. She paired her loose flowy white dress with a golden choker and dewy makeup. The actor left her hair open in the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta opted for a blue floral printed dress that is full-sleeved. She completed her look by opting for a curly hairstyle and a bracelet. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

ALSO READ |  Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In One-pieces; Pictures Inside

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Sunglasses; See Pics Inside

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES