The Kapil Sharma Show is no stranger to having celebrities showing up in their best fashionable outfits. Over the course of time, the show has seen several stars donning stylish outfits including the host himself. However, on one such occasion, Archana Puran Singh and guest Neena Gupta shared a happy coincidence.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Gets Frightened On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Before 'Bhoot' Releases

Neena Gupta and Archana Puran Singh bond over THIS happy coincidence

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Most Hilarious Moments On Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show

The two realised that they were both wearing clothes from the same designer, who is Neena Gupta’s daughter. The saree Neena Gupta wore and the kurta Archana wore were from Masaba Gupta's fashion chain. To commemorate this moment, Archana took to Instagram to post a set of photos notifying her fans and followers about the coincidence they just witnessed.

Source: Archana Puran Singh Instagram

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Lifts Archana Puran Singh On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' And It's Hilarious

The coincidence was from the promotions of Pangaa when the actor had earlier appeared. In the photographs shared by the actor, Archana looks extremely happy as she poses for the snaps while Neena simply enjoys the moment. In the photo, Neena is seen clad in a green checked saree while Archana is seen sporting a hot pink kurta with a matching palazzo set.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Makes A Quirky Entry Into 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pictures

On the work front, Neena will be seen playing the role of Jitendra Kumar’s mother in the much anticipated Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The entire team of the film graced Kapil’s show for promotions. The fans can’t wait for the episode to go on air as they wait to see how the episode would pan out. Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.