Neena Gupta And Masaba's Most Stylish Moments Together, Here's A Quick Peek

Even though Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta have their respective ventures in the industry, the duo never fails to compliment each other's projects. Not only this, they've never shied away from talking about their personal relationship and everything that they've seen together. While they have been winning hearts with their performances and work, they are also known to inspire fans with their fashion statements. Here's a look at the Guptas’ most stylish moments together.

Neena and Masaba’s most stylish moments

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta twinned in quirky bright-coloured sweatshirts and trousers and the internet was totally loving their attire. Anu Ranjan, Achint Kaur, Gajraj Rao, Divya Seth Shah, Zoa Morani, were all hearts for the duo. Neeta wrote, "Looking up and praying on Maa Diwas Beti Ke Sang."

The mother-daughter duo stunned in exquisite ethnic outfits on the auspicious day of Diwali 2020. Interestingly, they both sported shades of yellow and pink. However, Neena's yellow floral bloom sari had intricate green leaves printed on it, and Masaba's candy pink comb print lehenga was all about the golden bling.

During the promotions of Masaba Masaba Season 2, the two donned semi-formal outfits with a touch of casualness. "We are back to share a little slice of our crazy but fun lives with you," they wrote while flaunting their uber-cool outfits. Masaba stunned in a beige tee with checkered pants, whereas the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan star wore a V-neck black blazer.

Neena Gupta’s daughter was fond of her clothing ever since she was a child. The former had shared an old pic in which the duo was dolled up in mirror-work traditional skirts. While Neena wore a body fit Koti, Masaba wore a floral and polka dot frock.

In 2019, they jetted off to a location for a holiday and shared many glimpses in a series of vibrant outfits. They kept it casual and chic in denim jackets. While Neena wore baggy shorts, Masaba wore boyfriend cut jeans. Their overall look was complemented with loafers. With minimal makeup, the two looked like divas.

IMAGE: MASABA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.