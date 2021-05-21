Neena Gupta Announces Her Autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', Fans Say 'super Excited'

Actress Neena Gupta took to Instagram and surprised her fans by announcing the launch of her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' which hit the stands on June 14. It will be published by Penguin Random House India and will narrate her journey from her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Mumbai in the 80s and her single parenthood. The book will shed light on the Badhai Ho actress’s life story in the most “unapologetically honest” manner.

Neena Gupta's autobiography to launch on June 14

The actress in her video on Instagram shared that the book will address issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide. “She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy, and single parenthood, and successful second innings in Bollywood,” the publisher said in a statement.

In the video, the actress spoke about the gloomy time and what motivated her to launch her autobiography. “I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, maybe my book will help you tide some of the tough days,” the actor said in a video message. “My Autobiography So excited to announce the release of my autobiography SACH KAHUN TOH next month. Pre-order your copy today by clicking on the link in my profile,” she captioned the post.

Several fans of the actress were thrilled over the exciting news and sent in their best wishes to the actress. One of the users wrote, “ looking forward to it,” while another user wrote, “Super excited to read this.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ So are just so sweet, will be happy to read about your journey.”

Meanwhile, the actress is basking on the success of her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson. Neena Gupta had to go through a complex prosthetic process to get her appearance as a Punjabi grandmother right in Arjun Kapoor’s movie, Sardar Ka Grandson. In a recent interview with Latestly, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor opened up about her experience of undergoing the lengthy process of getting her prosthetics right each time she shot for the family drama. Neena revealed that there have been instances when she and her team had to face up to 10 rounds of experimentation to help her achieve that perfect look.

(IMAGE: NEENAGUPTA/Instagram)

