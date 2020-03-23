Neena Gupta Approved Checkered And Striped Outfits To Opt This Summer Season

Neena Gupta is on an unstoppable success spree. Her last two films Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan turned out to be commercial successes at the box-office. She is a celebrated veteran actor and some of her best works include The Last Color, Mulk, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Utsav and Mandi. But it was Neena Gupta's 2018 blockbuster film Badhaai Ho which kickstarted her second innings in Bollywood.

Her stellar performance in the comedy-drama film, not only got her recognition as a power-packed actor but also cemented her solid comeback on celluloid. Apart from work, Neena Gupta always manages to stay in the headlines for her unique taste in fashion. She has a fetish for contemporary designs like checks and stripes, and these Neena Gupta's Instagram photos are proof.

Take a cue from Neena Gupta for summer fashion

Neena Gupta slays this contemporary 'Kaftan' dress with unique stripes design like a pro.

A must-have green cotton saree with checkered print is ideal for your brunch dates this summer season.

Neena Gupta looks elegant in this georgette saree with a striped blouse.

If you are a fan of black and white, then this checkered saree is a great pick for any casual outfits. Also, you can pair it up with silver jewellery as Neena Gupta did.

Neena looks breathtaking in this Instagram photo. Her outlandish ensemble with quirky designs suits her personality.

Inspired by Neena Gupta's wardrobe, these checkered casual 'pyjamas' paired with a basic t-shirt and shirt can be your go-to look for those really hot days in summers.

