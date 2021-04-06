Neena Gupta Confirmed To Star In 'Goodbye' Movie; Fans React In Excitement

Neena Gupta has appeared in a number of films in the last few years that have tasted success and has been bagging more film projects since then. It has been recently announced that the veteran actor has been confirmed to play one of the major roles in Goodbye movie, which has been speculated on by fans for a while now. The said announcement has been made on the official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures on Twitter. It has also been specified what role she will be playing, which instantly received excited reactions by netizens.

Neena Gupta to star in Goodbye movie

While a number of experienced actors have been already confirmed to have joined the cast of Goodbye, the makers of this film have made yet another addition with Neena Gupta. A short while ago, Balaji Motion Pictures made the announcement by saying that they “can’t keep calm” as the veteran actor has joined the cast of this film. It has been further revealed in the tweet that she will be seen portraying the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in the plot of Goodbye.

The announcement soon started receiving pleased reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement to see her paired up with Amitabh Bachchan in the plot. They also called her an “evergreen” owing to her long list of memorable roles in films. She had popularly played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother in Badhai Ho and was even nominated for a Filmfare award for the same. While she has herself remained silent about her film projects, this new announcement has already created excitement among her loyal fans. Apart from her and Amitabh Bachchan, actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Shivin Narang will also be seen in Goodbye.

Neena Gupta has been a popular face in the film industry for nearly four decades now. She began her film career in 1982 with Saath Saath. After giving several memorable performances over the years, she has established herself as one of the veteran actors in the business. She also has a number of other upcoming films up her sleeves such as 83, Dial 100 and more.