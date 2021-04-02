Neena Gupta Congratulates Rajinikanth On His Dadasaheb Phalke Win; Fans Gush Over Her Pic

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram to congratulate megastar Rajinikanth on his Dadasaheb Phalke award win. The actress shared a picture of her with the superstar with a simple caption.

Neena Gupta congratulates Rajinikanth

In the photo, the actress can be seen posing for the camera alongside Rajinikanth in an aeroplane. Neena wrote 'Congratulations Rajni Sir' as she shared the photo. The actress was seen wearing a denim jacket with no makeup, thus giving fans a look at her natural beauty. The South superstar, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama set.

Fans react to Neena Gupta's recent post

Most of the fans congratulated Rajinikanth on his win. One fan commented that Neena looked absolutely gorgeous. One fan commented "Two great personalities in one pic" while another one wrote that both the legends were in the same frame. One fan commented that they loved both Neena and Rajinikanth and that the actress looked graceful.

On the work front, Neena was last seen in the 2020 comedy movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao. The actress will next be seen in the thriller drama movie Dial 100 alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakhi Tanwar in the lead role.

Rajinikanth to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award

Megastar Rajinikanth is going to be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to the industry. Prakash Javadekar, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, announced the news on Twitter. He wrote "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant Ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic."

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

The actor thanked his fans and friends for sending him all the love and wishes for his win. Rajinikanth tweeted, "For all the love, greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks".

For all the love,greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues,well wishers,media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 2, 2021

