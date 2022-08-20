Neena Gupta Dines With Daughter Masaba In Italy; Shares Pic, Says 'Daughters Are The Best'

Bollywood star Neena Gupta is known for breaking stereotypes with her style for years. The actor is an inspiration for many as she had always defied the patriarchal norms throughout her life. Neena Gupta is not only a good actor but also a good mother from the looks of it, as she shares a unique bond with her daughter. Meanwhile, the Badhai Ho star is currently vacationing in Italy. On Friday, she shared a video of herself from Italy's Florence. The video also featured her daughter Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta enjoys dinner night with daughter Masaba, shares glimpses

The actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Sach Kahun Toh (Honestly speaking), ‘Betis (Daughters) are the Best’. @masabagupta."

In the video, Neena says, “This is Florence. We are sitting outside a hotel, having dinner. It is so beautiful. The food is so beautiful and I am with my very beautiful daughter.” Her post amassed many comments and views. While the daughter, Masaba came up commenting, “More like beautiful stressed out daughter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena and Masaba have appeared together in both seasons of Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The first season of the show was released in 2020 and the second season was dropped last month. Apart from Neena and Masaba, it starred Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

Moreover, recently in a conversation with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Neena Gupta recently opened up about how her daughter Masaba struggled with her hair and skin and added how her hair was so curly that they couldn't even plait them. Adding to it, she revealed how Masaba would constantly look at her long, dark hair and her skin and wonder why she looked different from her and her contemporaries.

Neena Gupta said, “Her (Masaba’s) hair was a problem, it was so curly we couldn't plait it. Her skin was a problem, and she would constantly look at my long, dark hair and my skin, and wonder why she looked different from me and her contemporaries.”

Furthermore, she even reflected on how she took her daughter to every doctor in the city for her acne but she wasn't happy about the pills they prescribed because Masaba was quite young to consume them.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta