Neena Gupta Expresses Her Anger Over Airport Staff; Daughter Masaba Posts Hilarious Take

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram and shared a video while expressing her anger over airport staff. The actor in the video explained how she had to face a lot of trouble due to a lack of coordination between the airport staff. She advised her fans to always carry a hard copy of the boarding pass even if the passenger has it online on the mobile phone.

Venting her anger on the same, she said, “Always keep a hard copy of the boarding pass even if you have it online. I was standing in a queue and I did not have a hard copy." Narrating her story she further added, "He asked where is your boarding pass? I said hey! I did not bring, forgot." When she went back to get the hard copy of the pass, the staff member said that the online one works. And yet again, she was asked about the boarding pass while standing in a line. She also stated, "This made me very angry, I did not want to shout, I did."

Neena’s daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba was quick to comment and wrote, “My thoughts are with the gentleman in the blue bag who struggled to squeeze in between you and the boarding gate while you’re giving your take.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has resumed shooting for the second season of the Amazon Prime series, Panchayat. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and scripted by Chandan Kumar, the first season of Panchayat was released in April 2020.

Created by The Viral Fever, the series was well-received by audiences as well as critics. The series chronicles the life of an engineering student played by actor Jeetendra Kumar, who joins as Panchayat secretary in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job opportunities. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa along with veteran actor Anupam Kher.

IMAGE: Instagrqam/@Neena_Gupta