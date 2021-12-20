Film and Television actor Neena Gupta has been in the industry for years. The actor has had her fair share of struggles and has never shied away from being vocal about them. Being in her early 60s, Neena Gupta has been working rigorously and does not feel timid in asking for work. Neena Gupta is surely a motivation for not only the people of her age but everyone not willing to stop working.

Early years of Neena Gupta's career

Neena Gupta began her acting career with the 1982 Bollywood film Saath Saath. She went on to do both television shows and films to earn a living. During her early days in Bollywood, the actor also had an affair with legendary cricket star Vivian Richards and later decided to go against society's convention and have her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. However, being a single mother was not easy as the Badhaai Ho star faced a financial crisis while raising her daughter.

Neena Gupta has been vocal about her struggles in singlehandedly raising her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta. The actor one opened up about her financial crisis and revealed she never asked for money. The actor quipped she was ready to do any kind of job, whether it was sweeping or washing the dishes, but would never ask anyone for money. In the early 1990s, the actor played several roles in Bollywood movies and also received a National Film Award for her supporting role in Woh Chokri in 1994. However, it did not open doors of opportunities for Neena as she continued to face difficulties in finding a job after job.

Neena Gupta asks for work via Instagram

Neena Gupta does not have any plan to slow down or stop working. Back in 2017, the actor did not shy away and asked people for a job via Instagram. Taking to her official handle, the actor shared a beautiful picture and penned, "I live in Mumbai and working, am a good actor, looking fr good parts to play." The actor inspired many with her will to never stop working, including International star Priyanka Chopra.

The actor surely has a support system in the form of her daughter Masaba Gupta. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta reshared the post and penned a heartfelt note for her mother. In her post, she mentioned how her mother always inspires her and wrote, "Just the other day I was telling someone .. how I am never afraid/ shy to ask for work. Its obviously genetic. My mother put up this post on her instagram today. I mean,my 62yr old national award winning mother. She told me I must always work .. no matter what .. it keeps you from getting old...she told me they don't write for women her age anymore ... I don't think anyone can replicate what she did for TV anymore." Both Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta appeared in the biographical drama Masaba Masaba in 2020 and talked about their relationship and life struggles.

Image: Twitter/@neenagupta001