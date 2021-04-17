Neena Gupta Gets The Second Shot Of The COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Video On Instagram

Neena Gupta took to Instagram on April 17, to share a video of herself getting the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The video shows Neena Gupta seated while a couple of health workers stand beside her as she gets the shot. At the start of the video, we can hear someone tell Neena Gupta ‘Be strong, Neena’, while she responds by saying that she knew she had nothing to fear.

As she is getting the shot she tells the camera that she is getting her second shot and she knows that she has nothing to fear, nor will she be crying for her mother the way she did the first time she got the shot. The video ends with her thanking the health care worker for giving her the vaccine.

Neena Gupta gets the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

Neena Gupta captioned her post by saying, “Thank you Uttarakhand for amazing neat and clean medical centre with very courteous and helpful doctors and nurses.” She took all the necessary precautions while getting vaccinated and this includes wearing an N-95 mask while arriving at the centre.

Neena Gupta’s Instagram followers took to the comments to let their feelings on the video be known. Many people asked Gupta to take it slow over the next few days as she recuperates from the shot. Others asked her details about what the COVID vaccine in India made her feel like. People also commented saying that she was welcomed by the people of Uttarakhand. One person said that seeing her take the shot gave her the strength to go get hers as well. Her post received 41k views and 40 comments within an hour of her uploading it and the number is still rising.

On April 16, 2021, Neena Gupta shared a video that showed that she had made her way back to her hometown of Uttarakhand as soon as the lockdown in Mumbai was announced. She said in Hindi, “as soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I immediately came away to my home in Mukteshwar. People say that the mountains are beautiful but don't like clothes drying out in the open. But I feel that unless clothes are not drying on the clothesline, the washing machine isn't running in its place, a house doesn't feel like home. Mountains are beautiful, but I like these clothes too. I like it because that feels like home."

