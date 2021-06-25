Neena Gupta Gifts Copy Of Her Autobiography To Gulzar, Says She Is Nervous

On June 24, 2021, Neena Gupta posted a video of herself, where she was going to hand a copy of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh to the legendary Indian Poet and lyricist Gulzar. Gulzar, who has been penning lyrics since the age of 29 and started off with the 1963 movie Bandini, has admirers not only among the common people but also among Bollywood stars. The Academy Award winner also has screenwriting, directing, and producing credits to him. Neena Gupta said that she was both happy and nervous about gifting him her autobiography.

Neena Gupta hands her book to Gulzar

In the video that she posted, Neena Gupta says she is there to hand her book to Gulzar and asks him if he will read it. She then removed her mask to confirm that it is her after Gullzar jokingly said that she wore a mask and came to him. In her captions, she wrote that she is happy that he would be reading the book, but is also nervous to know how he would like it. Anil Kapoor went on to comment on her post and say "Fab Neena… looking forward to reading your book " Social media influencer Dolly Singh, said that Neena Gupta was very cute, while the Four More Shots actor Maanvi Gagroo said that only Neena could do what she did.

Neena Gupta's book: Sach Kahun Toh

Sach Kahun Toh is Neena's autobiography wherein she wrote about various phases of her life. The autobiography is divided into five parts, and according to critics, she got really candid in her autobiography which was very refreshing. The autobiography was received well by critics and audiences. On June 14, 2021, through a live session on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan released the book with Neena Gupta. Neena wrote in the caption, "Thank you so so so very much @kareenakapoorkhan, for launching my first book. It means a lot to me."

Neena Gupta's movies

Neena Gupta made her debut in films with Saath Saath in 1982 and went on to be a part of numerous films. In 2017, she put up a social media post asking for work, since she felt no good roles were being written for middle-aged women. In 2018, she was a part of three movies that were, Mulk, Badhaai Ho, and Veere Di Wedding. In 2021, she will be making a cameo in the Kabir Khan directorial 83, and will also be seen in Dial 100 which is directed by Rensil D'Silva.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA INSTAGRAM

