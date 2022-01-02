Neena Gupta Gives 3 'tips' To Her Daughter Masaba For 2022; It Includes THIS Stern Warning

Recently, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious video where her mother Neena Gupta can be seen showing her wit and sense of humour. On Sunday, Masaba posted a video where Neena can be seen giving her daughter three 'tips' for the new year, 2022. However, those tips also include a stern warning to never call her 'buddhi' (old woman).

Neena Gupta warns her daughter Masaba

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Masaba posted a short video where Neena can be seen saying, "Ok for New Year, three tips for my daughter, for 2022. One is, don’t scream at me, even if I am wrong." The veteran actor then pauses and smiles before adding sternly, "Two, don’t call me buddhi ever.” She concludes her tips by adding, “And three that you already know, I mean so many people must have told you: slow and steady wins the race."

Sharing the funny reel video, Masaba captioned it, "Asked mom what her resolutions are for the new year. Instead, she decided I should have some for her that she dictates." She further added hashtags #happynewyear #momjokes and #neenaji.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop funny comments. Many fans wrote that they could relate to what Neena was saying and several of them called her 'adorable'. Television personality Anu Ranjan, a friend of Neena, cheekily added, “Hahahahaha Mas don’t you DARE say the B***I word to any of her friends either." To which Masaba responded, "I wouldn’t dare." One fan commented, "I will tell this to my daughters." Another one wrote, "Why are all moms the same?"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Masaba recently revealed that there are a few things about Neena that she is still unaware of. In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram, she shared one such detail that she only came to know after reading Neena's autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. She wrote, "I didn't know that she did not have any money when she had me, when I was born and I didn't even know she had no money to pay even for my birth, which was a C-section so that was really heartbreaking."

Image: Instagram/@masabagupta