Neena Gupta Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Judging Women For Their Clothes; Asks To STOP

Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta is an inspiration for women in many ways. From rigorously working in her 60s to slamming stereotypes, the actor never fails to encourage women to be themselves and not what others want them to be. Recently, the actor gave a befitting reply to those who judge women for their clothes. The actor received praise from several Bollywood stars and also her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena Gupta recently slammed trolls who judge women according to their clothes. The Badhaai Ho star shared a video in which she talked bout how people judge women who wear "sexy" clothes. The actor looked gorgeous in a sleeveless brown coloured dress with a plunging neckline. In the video, she said, "Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyuki aisa lagta hai jo log aise sexy kapde pehente hai, jaise Maine abhi pehne hai, vo aise hi hote hai, bekaar se. Lekin mein bata du, marine Sanskrti me MPhil kiya hua hai, aur bhi bahut kuchh kiya hua hai." "To kapde dekhke kisi ko judge nahi karna chahiye. Troll karne walo, samajh lo." (I want to post this video because I think people consider the ones wearing sexy clothes like I am wearing right now, are not good. Let me tell you, I have an MPhil degree in Sanskrit and have done many more great things in life. So, we should not judge people based on their clothing. All those who are doing so, stop it.)

Neena Gupta's befitting reply to the trolls caught the attention of several Bollywood stars. Anushka Sharma reacted to the video with a heart emoji. Her fans also lauded her for speaking up for all women. An Instagram user wrote, "You are mind blowing. Inspiration for so many Bless you." Others also found her video cute as she politely slammed the trolls. A fan wrote, "You look amazing mam …and the end of the video was so cute."

On Neena Gupta's work front

Neena Gupta was last seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor now has the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba in her kitty. She will again share the screen space with her daughter Masaba Gupta. She will also be seen in the upcoming films Goodbye and Uunchai.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta