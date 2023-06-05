Neena Gupta Has An Epic Reply For How To Celebrate Birthday After 60 Years Of Age

Neena Gupta celebrated her 64th birthday on June 4. On the occasion, her daughter Masaba Gupta caught the actor in a candid conversation. A video shared by Masaba featured Neena Gupta sharing what she really wants to do on her birthday.

Neena Gupta has always been the one to do things differently. In a video shared by Masaba, she can be seen giving an unusual reply to everyone who wished her. Joking about celebrating her birthday, the Goodbye actor quipped that after 60 years of age, people should send condolences rather than wishing a happy birthday.

In the video, Neena Gupta first thanked Masaba for giving her a jacket as a gift. When asked about her thoughts on her special day, the actor replied that she feels people should send in condolence instead of good wishes as a person has a shorter life span left. Talking about how she would like to celebrate her birthday, Neena asserted she wants to spend time in an AC room and cook special food with her family.

Inside Neena Gupta’s intimate birthday celebrations

(Neena Gupta can be seen with her husband Vivek Mehra. | Image: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

(Neena Gupta posed with friends on her birthday. | Image: Masaba Gupta/Instagram

As the Badhaai Ho actor says in the video, Neena Gupta’s birthday celebration was an intimate affair. Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the same. In the series of photos, Neena can be seen with her husband, Vivek Mehra and in another photo with her friends.

Neena Gupta schools netizens for calling her ‘Hindi Medium’

Neena Gupta has always been candid on social media. Recently the actor took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen scolding netizens for trolling her for speaking in Hindi. She slammed the trolls by saying, “I am proud to be 'Hindi-medium'. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor.”.