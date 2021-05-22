Neena Gupta: 'I Can Never Poison Masaba Against Her Father'

Neena Gupta recently opened up about how her family stood by her and supported her when she gave birth to her daughter Masaba out of wedlock. Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta was born during Neena's relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena who has lived life on her own terms and has struggled with ups and downs personally and professionally and made her own choices without any fears shares that all that was possible because she knew that she could go back to her family and cry her heart out.

Neena Gupta opens up about the importance of her parents

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Neena Gupta opened up about how she would not have been able to survive in Mumbai without the safety net of her family. The Badhaai Ho actor shared that coming from a very protective family, she felt like going back home every six months initially when she moved to the city. Adding to it she said that she knew that no matter what she does be it right or wrong she can go and cry on her parents' lap and everything will be okay. She also shared that when she decided to keep her child Masaba who was born out of wedlock with Neena's relationship with Vivian Richards, her parents were her pillars of strength and she could not have handled being a single mom had there not been any support from her parents.

Neena Gupta recalls what she told a young girl who wanted a daughter like Masaba

In the interview, Neena also recalled the fact when she met a young girl who came to her when she had Masaba and told her that she also wants a child like her. The actor revealed that she responded to the young girl by saying, "No. Your circumstances can be different from mine." She also said that could never poison Masaba against her father because she loved him and she knows that she can not start hating somebody they loved overnight. She shared that she had Masaba because she loved Vivian. Ona asked about her relationship with Vivian now she shared that they both hold respect for each other even now and because of this their daughter also respects both of them.

Neena Gupta's relationship

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the 1980s and share on daughter Masaba Gupta. While Vivian Richards was already married, Neena decided to raise her daughter on her own. In 2008, Neena Gupta married businessman Vivek Gupta. While Neena Gupta's husband stays in Delhi, Neena keeps flying from Delhi to Mumbai for work.

On the work front, Neena was recently seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson which recently released on Netflix. Neena plays the role of Sardar in the movie and it has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. Neena will soon be seen in the second instalment of her show Masaba Masaba on Netflix and in Amazo Prime's Panchayat. She also has a film Dial 100 in the pipeline alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.