Neena Gupta Mourns Bappi Da's Demise; 'Abhi Kuch Din Pehle Saath Mein Shoot Kar Rahe The'

In an unfortunate turn of events, Indian music maestro Bappi Lahiri passed away at age 69 on Wednesday, February 16. The acclaimed singer had been suffering from multiple age-related health issues for a month and eventually died due to obstructive sleep apnea. The tragic news has left the entire country in distress. Amid this, even prominent celebs from the entertainment world have taken to social media to mourn the big loss. Badhaai Ho fame and acclaimed actor Neena Gupta, heartbroken by Bappi Da's demise, took to Instagram, to share a sweet memory of her alongside the Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re singer.

Neena Gupta mourns Bappi Lahiri's demise

In the post shared by Neena Gupta, the actor travelled down memory lane to recollect her last collaboration with Bappi Lahiri. The photo sees, Neena and Lahiri relaxing on a lavish chair as the camera captures them together. Shocked by the unfortunate news, Neena stated, "Just a few days back, we were shooting together. (Abhi kuch din pehle hi toh saath mein shoot kar rahe the)." Take a look at the post below:

Stating the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Meanwhile, the Lahiri family members in their official statement expressed, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning, We are seeking love and blessings for his soul." It is a sad moment for the entire country and Lahiri's fans in large numbers have flooded the internet by offering heartfelt condolences for the singer's family. The last rites of the music maestro will be performed on Thursday, February 17 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. The acclaimed singer's son is expected to reach the city by 2 PM in the afternoon.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta