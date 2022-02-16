Last Updated:

Neena Gupta Mourns Bappi Da's Demise; 'Abhi Kuch Din Pehle Saath Mein Shoot Kar Rahe The'

On Wednesday, February 16, music maestro Bappi Lahiri passed away at age 69. Actor Neena Gupta took to social media to mourn the big loss.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Bappi Lahiri

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta


In an unfortunate turn of events, Indian music maestro Bappi Lahiri passed away at age 69 on Wednesday, February 16. The acclaimed singer had been suffering from multiple age-related health issues for a month and eventually died due to obstructive sleep apnea. The tragic news has left the entire country in distress. Amid this, even prominent celebs from the entertainment world have taken to social media to mourn the big loss. Badhaai Ho fame and acclaimed actor Neena Gupta, heartbroken by Bappi Da's demise, took to Instagram, to share a sweet memory of her alongside the Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re singer.

Neena Gupta mourns Bappi Lahiri's demise

In the post shared by Neena Gupta, the actor travelled down memory lane to recollect her last collaboration with Bappi Lahiri. The photo sees, Neena and Lahiri relaxing on a lavish chair as the camera captures them together. Shocked by the unfortunate news, Neena stated, "Just a few days back, we were shooting together. (Abhi kuch din pehle hi toh saath mein shoot kar rahe the)." Take a look at the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Stating the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

READ | Bappi Lahiri's last rites to be performed tomorrow, family to wait for elder son Bappa

Meanwhile, the Lahiri family members in their official statement expressed, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning, We are seeking love and blessings for his soul." It is a sad moment for the entire country and Lahiri's fans in large numbers have flooded the internet by offering heartfelt condolences for the singer's family. The last rites of the music maestro will be performed on Thursday, February 17 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. The acclaimed singer's son is expected to reach the city by 2 PM in the afternoon.

READ | Bappi Lahiri no more: Virat Kohli & cricket fraternity mourn Disco King's demise

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta

READ | As Bappi Lahiri passes away, Anupam Kher shares emotional video mourning the 'Disco King'
READ | 'No one like Bappi Lahiri', says Udit Narayan; adds 'big loss for industry'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bappi Lahiri, Neena Gupta, Bappi Lahiri dies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND