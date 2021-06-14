Neena Gupta Opens Up About Being Dumped Days Before Getting Married

Neena Gupta’s autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh was launched on June 14. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neena Gupta got into a conversation on Instagram and Neena revealed many things about her book and her personal life during the chat. She also opened up about her relationships and how she was dumped by a man before their wedding.

During the conversation, Neena Gupta revealed that she was once going to get married to a man and their wedding preparations were ongoing. During that time, Neena went to Delhi to get her wedding attire and the man called her there and said that he cannot get married to her. She also added that she has no idea why he broke off the wedding. Neena said that she couldn’t do anything about it, so she moved on. She also added that she would have loved to get married to him and she was also living in the house with him. She further revealed that the man is alive, happily married, and has children. Neena said that what people read about her life is not what she intended it to be.

Neena said during the conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan that she realised after writing the book that she has been alone most of her younger life. In her prime years, she has been without a lover or a husband. She further added that even during her relationship with Vivian Richards, he was living very far away and he had a life of his own. The pair met very rarely. She also said that when she sees other people with in-laws and others, she does feel envious. She said even though she did not get what she wanted, she did not become an alcoholic or go in the wrong direction. Neena said that people often say that she lived her life on her own terms, but in reality, she said she accepted whatever trouble or mistakes she did and moved on in life.

Neena Gupta’s Sach Kahun Toh

The book Sach Kahun Toh encompasses her journey from her time in the National School of Drama to the hardships she faced in the film industry. In the book, Neena talks about the struggles of finding work in the industry. It also talks about many of Neena’s personal encounters and incidents that shaped her life, such as her unconventional pregnancy and being a single mother to her daughter Masaba Gupta. The book is being published by Penguin India.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA/INSTAGRAM

