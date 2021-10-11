Neena Gupta Opens Up About 'small Things' That Attracted Her To Vivian Richards

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta got candid about Vivian Richards in her recently-released autobiography named Sach Kahun Toh. The actor decided to write about several things and leave others. Neena Gupta and the former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards had a child, daughter Masaba Gupta. However, the duo never tied the knot. According to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that she appreciated certain qualities about the former cricketer. Scroll down to read more.

Neena Gupta gets candid about Vivian Richards

According to the report, Neena Gupta was asked what Vivian Richards 'clicked' with her and made her willing to have a child with him. At an event, Neena said, "I didn't plan the baby. I think I mentioned in the book how I saw him for the first time, and the main thing that attracted me to him was his down-to-earth humanness, in spite of being such an international cricketer, in spite of being such a big name, in spite of being so famous.”

The Dial 100 star continued, "His being down-to-earth, his being like a normal person, I think that's what attracted me to him. In life, I value small-small things much more than the bigger things. I think that's what matters in life, because money, a house, all this comes and goes. It feels nice to have these things, but if you don't like living in that house, then that house is pointless. I was very blessed by the small little things, which he had as a human being."

The 62-year-old stated that while writing the book, she never consciously thought of omitting any details from her life. She added that if there is something that didn't make it to the page, it was probably for a reason and that she did not feel like writing it. In the autobiography, Neena opened up about her pregnancy and revealed that she was advised to get married to a gay man to avoid controversy in the media. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor also revealed that actor Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her and pass the child off as his own.

Since Richards was already married, Neena decided to raise Masaba as a single mother. In 2008, the actor tied the knot with a Delhi-based chartered accountant, Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony in the US.

Image: Instagram/@neenagupta/@sirvivianrichards/@masaba