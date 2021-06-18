Neena Gupta Opens Up About Three Things She Learned Very Late In Her Film Career

Neena Gupta's latest interview about her book Sach Kahun Toh with Sonali Bendre featured her talking about several things that she wrote in her autobiography. As both Neena Gupta and Sonali Bendre are actors coming from normal families, they discussed Neena's problems and learnings from the film industry in great detail. Here are the three main things, the Badhaai Ho actor learned during her Bollywood career:

The casting couch

In Neena Gupta's latest interview, the actor mentioned how she learned that the casting couch is present everywhere in the industry and that people should not judge anyone. She admitted that in the beginning, everyone used to praise people who did not take the casting couch route to get roles and success. She later learned that everyone has different circumstances and that it is normal for people to go through that as well. She said that it's not something anyone is forced to do but is a choice. She added that if someone does not take that route, there are "10 others in line who might."

The casting couch and its issues when not taken

In Neena Gupta's book, she has mentioned a top director who once publicly, in front of cast members and producers, said, "cheezon ko istemal nahi kiya toh zang lag jati hai," implying that she must sleep with him to which Neena had indirectly said no. In Neena Gupta's video, she explains how angry she was at being talked to like that in public. She was so angry that she wanted to tell the media about the entire thing, but her friends advised her not to, saying that the director had a big name and that she would be insulted instead. This is exactly what happened when Neena tried to talk to someone. She said that is when she learned that as a small actor she was not going to be heard and that she will have to wait for "apna time." She jokingly added that with Badhaai Ho in 2018, her time finally came and hence she chose to add the incident in the book!

To not be shy and chase roles

In Neena Gupta's video, she talked about how Shekhar Kapoor had promised to cast her as a lead and she kept waiting for his call for a long time. Citing Anupam Kher's struggle for his film Saraansh, she learned that she too should have been more forthcoming and adamant while chasing roles instead of just waiting for them. The actor said that because of her shy nature, she did not feel great about asking for roles and pestering directors, but later realised that they might forget her if she does not do so, since they usually have too much on their minds.

Neena Gupta's book launched on June 14, 2021, and has been gaining a lot of media attention as some huge revelations are made in it.

