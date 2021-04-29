Neena Gupta Opens Up On Raising Daughter Masaba As A Single Mother

Sardar Ka Grandson actor Neena Gupta sat for a casual interview recently where she spoke about raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother. She spoke with RJ Siddharth Kannan about her experiences of juggling a career in acting and bringing up her child when the host spoke about Masaba's role in motivating the veteran actor in her career.

"Earlier, when Masaba was just a little girl, I would only work to be able to provide for her", she quickly responded. "I would also choose jobs that I did not find pleasing, so that was the main motivation", she added in Hindi. "After that, now, everything is the other way around", Neena said. "I'm married now, I don't really have to work to earn money", she told Kannan.

Now (Masaba) motivates and pushes me to work, which is so nice", she gladly admitted. Neena then proceeded to speak on the current situation in the entertainment industry and how Masaba cares for her, "We're going through troubled times now (due to COVID), so she calls me every day and tells me how to wear my mask and how to stay safe".

"She's become my mother now and she pushes me to work which is amazing and that's the kind of support you need", she explained. Producer of Neena Gupta's upcoming movie Sardar Ka Grandson, Nikhil Advani jokingly added, "We're taking benefit of that" which caused everyone to smile. He complimented Neena Gupta by saying, "Look at the last years of her work that Neena has been doing. It's unbelievable!"

Neena Gupta's movies coming up in 2021

Neena will be seen in three roles this year. The actor is currently filming for Dial 100, Gwalior and Sardar Ka Grandson. In Dial 100, she will be featuring next to Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. The film is helmed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Sony Pictures Films. Neena will also have a cameo appearance in '83, a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is directed and produced by Kabir Khan.