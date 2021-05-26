Neena Gupta Pokes Fun At Herself While Doing 'Dhanurasana'; Says, 'too Much Noise'

Bollywood veteran actor Neena Gupta has become quite active on social media amid the lockdown and often treats her fans by sharing glimpses of her daily routines on the photo-sharing platform. The Badhaai Ho actor has shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen doing yoga and impressed her fans by pulling off a complicated yoga asana with ease.

Neena Gupta pokes fun at herself while doing Dhanurasana

The 61-year-old actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her exercise routine and shared a video of herself nailing the Dhanurasana. In the video, she can be heard taking deep long breaths which is common while doing yoga. The actor did not stop poking fun at herself for the loud noises she was making during her exercise and wrote, "Dhanurasana with too much noise." Check it out.

Netizens react to Neena Gupta's video

Fans of the Panga actor were quick to shower her with praise and compliments and shared that her dedication to fitness is commendable through clap emojis. One user wrote, "tremendous" while another commented, "This is great." Many users also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Take a look.

A look into Neena Gupta's Instagram

The Bollywood actor has turned author and recently announced that her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh will be available to the public from June. The actor shared that she got time to pen her thoughts and experiences into a book during the lockdown. Bollywood celebs like Kabir Bedi, Anupam Kher, Anubhav Sinha and many others congratulated her in the comments section and shared their excitement to read her book. The actor recently shared an adorable video of her walking to the camera announcing that her book is available for pre-order and gave a glimpse of the first-ever copy of her book that she got her hands on.

A look at Neena Gupta's movies and upcoming projects

The actor was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraha,m and Aditi Rao Hydari in the movie Sardar Ka Grandsonreleased on Netflix. In the movie, she plays the role of Sardar, Arjun Kapoor's grandmother. The actor was also seen in Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which released in March 2021 in theatres and premiered on Amazon Prime Video, recently. The actor has an interesting lineup of movies and web series that will be releasing this year including 83, Dial 100, Gwalior, Masaba Masaba 2 and Panchayat 2.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM