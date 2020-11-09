Neena Gupta Posts A Video On Instagram Talking About Her 'ishtyle'; Watch Here

Actor Neena Gupta is a treat to watch on screen and now on Instagram as well. The Badhaai Ho star recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself enjoying the outdoors while giving us a glimpse of her "ishtyle". Her fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and compliments for the actor. Read on to know more about Neena Gupta's video and her style.

Neena Gupta's Instagram video showing her style

Neena Gupta is a great actor and performer is a fact and known to all but the star never fails to make her fans smile through her Instagram as well. She recently posted a video of herself on Instagram flaunting her "ishtyle". She can seen in the outdoors surrounded by greenery and donning a very good looking outfit.

She says in the video, " Hi, I've got style, do you like my style? I do like my style. Bol do mujhe budhiya hai, iss umar mein kya kar rahi hai par mera style hai aur mujhe pasand hai and I hope you like it kyunki main ye style bhi kar sakti hu, Panchayat bhi kar sakti hu, Masaba Masaba bhi kar sakti hu, Badhaai Ho bhi kar sakti hu, woh bhi mera style hai aur ye bhi mera style hai, hai na? Thank you".

Neena Gupta's video shows the actor wearing a white pair of dhoti pants along with a white shirt and a black blazer to complete the look. The pairing of dhoti pants along with a formal blazer is a risky one yet Neena Gupta pulled it off with ease. Complementing her outfit, she chose to wear a pair of black heels and accessorized the whole look well with a pair of black sunglasses. Neena Gupta has kept her hair short as well. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor captioned the video as "Mera Ishtyle". Fans couldn't stop gushing over the video and have flooded her comments section with emoticons and compliments for the actor. Neena Gupta was last seen in Masaba Masaba on Netflix, where she played herself.

Image Credits: Neena Gupta Instagram Account

