Neena Gupta Gives A Peek Into Her Morning While Nailing 'Supta Virasana'; Watch

On October 13, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she was seen practicing a yoga pose. In the video, Neena, who is sporting a casual look, can be seen stretching her body while exercising Supta Virasana. Meanwhile, in the background, the Gayatri Mantra can be heard. Keeping the caption of her post short, Neena Gupta wrote a Hindi word, "Prabhat", which means morning. Scroll down to take a look at Neena Gupta's recent Instagram post.

Within an hour, the post managed to receive more than 12k views; and is still counting. Many from her 682k Instagram followers took to the comments section of the post and lauded the actor for her flexibility. A fan wrote, "hats off to you lady" while another asserted, "That's wonderful for a 60+".

A peek into Neena Gupta's Instagram

Interestingly, the 61-year-old actor is an active social media user as she often gives a sneak peek to fans into her whereabouts. In the most recent Instagram post, the actor was seen talking about a video, she watched a few days back. Gupta elaborated that in the video a husband abused his wife. Before ending her video, she dropped a reminder for all the house-wives and said that a home does not belong to the man. Instead of "mine", a home should be "ours", she wrote.

Apart from sharing her thoughts, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has also often shared numerous posts featuring her designer-daughter Masaba Gupta. On the other side, her media feed also sees a few throwback pictures. During the nationwide lockdown, Neena, who was in Uttarakhand, kept her fans entertained with numerous fun videos.

Talking about the professional front, she was last seen in Netflix's original series Masaba Masaba. Apart from playing the lead in Netflix series, she also played a cameo in Disney+ Hotstar's short series Pariwar. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor bagged praises for her another series Panchayat. She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's sports-drama film '83. The actor will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film, based on the historic event when India won the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

