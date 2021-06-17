Neena Gupta Recalls The Time When She Had To Wear A Padded Bra For Subhash Ghai's Song

Neena Gupta's memoir, Sach Kahun Toh, sees the actor make a myriad of revelations regarding her personal as well as her professional life. Ever since excerpts from the book that was launched by her along with Kareena Kapoor Khan had been making rounds on the tabloids, the Badhaai Ho star has been grabbing the attention of many. Her latest revelation has something to do with legendary director Subhash Ghai and the time she went over her outfit look test ahead of filming the iconic "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" music number for the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Khal Nayak (1993). Read on to know more.

Neena Gupta on the requests made by Subhash Ghai ahead of filming "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai":

While looking back at the time when she was writing her memoir, Neena Gupta, with regards to that episode, said that, “When I first heard (the song), I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn’t so keen anymore. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn’t do it.”. To the same, she added that, “They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch bharo.’ I was so embarrassed. In my opinion, he was referring to my choli and stating that it needed to be filled.”. Finally, while sharing her thoughts on the entire episode, Neena Gupta wrote that, “It wasn’t anything personal, I knew. He had visualized something…bigger for the rendition. I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director”

Neena Gupta in Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai:

What is Neena Gupta up to right now?

On the work front, the latest additions to the list of Neena Gupta's movies were Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. She was also seen playing a pivotal role in Netflix’s Original Comedy Series, Masaba Masaba, which sees Neena Gupta's fashion designer daughter, Masaba Gupta, take the center stage. Additionally, Junglee Pictures, the producers of the Neena Gupta-starrer Badhaai Ho, announced that the next film that will be a part of the spiritual sequel to the Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer, titled Badhaai Do. The same will see Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra, who played the lead pair in the first film. It is unclear as to whether or not Neena Gupta is a part of the project in any capacity. It is said that the equation shared by her character and that of Gajraj Rao in the first film was its driving force. More details on the same will be revealed as and when the official sources share anything with regards to it.

