Asked For ID Thrice At Airport, Neena Still Gupta Reigns Over The 'famous And Successful'

Cementing her place at the top in the acting game with every film, actor Neena Gupta has been dishing out major fashion and life goals through her Instagram posts of late. The 60-year-old actor is pretty active on her social media as she often posts pictures of her chic and classy OOTDs flooring her fans with her age-defying looks. Earlier on Tuesday, the actor posted a stunning picture of herself from the airport and explained through a hilarious caption that she had had her ID checked thrice at the airport.

She made her followers laugh out loud as she said, "Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee 😛😛😛😛". (When you have to show your ID thrice, you realise that you're not quite famous and successful just yet). The self-deprecating humour has won the Internet as her followers left a flurry of comments on the post. One user commented, "Mam, usually the picture in the passport/ID is younger than the actual person holding it. In ur case, it’s the other way round! That’s the reason he is double checking it 😃🎈".

Earlier this week, Neena Gupta had shared an absolutely unrecognizable picture from the 90s and it left everyone pleasantly surprised and in awe. Sporting a curly bob hairstyle, the actress made heads turn with her chic looks. Captioning the post, Neena said, "25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi". (Even 25 years ago, I had dared to cut my hair short.)

The actor has been setting the Internet abuzz with some winning posts right from her OOTDs to her promotional outings with co-stars of her last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The Badhai Ho actor's 'frock' posts had once been a rage among her followers and she is often seen in the trendiest of outfits. The Panga actor usually pairs her outfits with quirky and unexpected jewellery which never fails to create a fashion statement.

What's next for Neena Gupta?

The actor was last seen in a supporting role in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. she will also play a pivotal role in director Kabir Khan's upcoming biopic drama '83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

