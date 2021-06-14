Neena Gupta Resumes Shooting After Returning To Mumbai, Shares Clip From Vanity Van; Watch

Neena Gupta has been spending quality time with her family in Mukteshwar, for a while now. As the lockdown restrictions slowly lift in Mumbai city and filming resumes, the actor is back to town and has already begun filming for her upcoming movies. Her restarting work takes place shortly after she tweeted that she wanted to get back to work, a few days ago.

Neena Gupta gets back to Mumbai and resumes shooting

The actor took to Instagram, on June 14, 2021, and shared a short clip of her walking towards her vanity van. She wore a white suit, with floral print on it and looked quite happy as she was back on sets. In the video, she walked towards the camera while waving and said, “Hello, Hello, Hello… back to shooting”; followed by joining her hands.

She shared the video on her Instagram profile on June 14, 2021, and wrote for caption, “Back to shoot”. The post has received over 19k likes since it was shared on the platform, with comments under it that are full of love for the actor and also, her outfit. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Neena Gupta’s tweet on being ready to work

The actor took to her Twitter, last week on June 11, 2021, and expressed that she was ready to get back to work. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra expressed on his Twitter, that he is thinking of making a film soon, to which Gupta replied and wrote, “Actress ready hai”. Mishra responded to this and wrote that the script will be ready soon and he will be sharing it with Neena and she replied, “Wait karungi.” Here are the tweets.

Neena Gupta on the work front

The actor has recently authored her autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh, which just released on Monday, June 14, 2021. Gupta, shared the news with her fans and followers on her Instagram and Twitter feeds, back on May 22. She also shared the cover picture of the book while announcing that it was now available for pre-order. Alongside, the actor was recently seen in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson, in the titular role.

