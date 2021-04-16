Neena Gupta Reveals Clothes Hanging On Rope Gives Her 'feeling Of Being At Home'

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. In the video, Neena reveals that as soon as the lockdown started in Mumbai, she went to Bhubaneshwar. She also added that how clothes hanging on a rope in her garden give her a feeling of being at home.

Neena Gupta reveals what gives her a feeling of 'being at home'

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a video in which she reveals that she has landed on her house in Bhubaneshwar. In the video, she says that although the view from the hills is beautiful but the clothes hanging on a rope in her garden, as well as the washing machine being placed on her porch, give her a feeling of being at home. She added that everyone including her husband objects to the fact that clothes are being left to dry on a rope in the garden but she says that she doesn't believe in such things and in fact the home doesn't feel like a home without these small things. In the caption, she wrote, "Ghar mein toe aisa hi hota hai (This is what happens at home)". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post and more than sixty thousand views within a few hours. Several users agreed to the point she made in the video while several others called her adorable. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Neena Gupta's social media presence

Neena Gupta is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a video in which she celebrated one-year anniversary of her show Panchayat by cutting a cake at her home. In the video, she congratulated the whole team of Panchayat. In the caption, she wrote, "Getting ready for the next season #Panchayatwebseries, thanks @poojadhingra for the lovely cake". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens loved her post and it garnered more than two lakh views on Instagram. Several fans congratulated her while several others commented that they are eagerly waiting for the release of the next season. Check out some of the reactions from her post below.

