The much-awaited second season of the web series Masaba Masaba recently arrived on the streaming platform Netflix. The fictional show stars fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. While the mother-daughter duo was lauded for their exceptional acting skills on the show, it even gave several glimpses of their topsy-turvy relationship. While Neena Gupta and Masaba are currently garnering love for their latest web series, the Badhaai Ho actor recently talked about her daughter’s childhood struggles with her hair and skin.

Neena Gupta reflects on Masaba’s childhood struggles with hair and skin

According to a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Neena Gupta recently opened up about how her daughter Masaba struggled with her hair and skin and added how her hair was so curly that they couldn't even plait them. Adding to it, she revealed how Masaba would constantly look at her long, dark hair and her skin and wonder why she looked different from her and her contemporaries.

Neena Gupta said, “Her (Masaba’s) hair was a problem, it was so curly we couldn't plait it. Her skin was a problem, and she would constantly look at my long, dark hair and my skin, and wonder why she looked different from me and her contemporaries.”

Furthermore, she even reflected on how she took her daughter to every doctor in the city for her acne but she wasn't happy about the pills they prescribed because Masaba was quite young to consume them. Neena even stated how there were times when Masaba didn't even use to step out of the room because of her acne problem. “I must have taken her to every doctor in Mumbai for her acne, and some would recommend pills. But I wasn't very happy about pills for such a young girl. There were days when her acne was so bad, she wouldn't step out of her room…”, she added.

Back in 2017, Masaba wrote a long note on social media along with her pictures with acne. The caption read, “I've had terrible acne for 14 years and by terrible, I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars on my face and my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room.”

Image: Instagram.@neena_gupta