Neena Gupta Reveals How Daughter Masaba Saved Her Life During 'traumatic' Fire Accident

Neena Gupta's new book Sach Kahun Toh has been launched by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday, June 14, 2021. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share the interview where she recalled the most traumatic experience of her life on the sets of Sanjay Khan’s show The Sword of Tipu Sultan and revealed details about the same. She also revealed that her daughter Masaba Gupta saved her life.

Neena Gupta reveals how daughter Masaba once saved her life

During the conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neena went on to call the entire incident a "traumatic experience". Revealing details about the same, she said that the makers were doing her wedding scene and at that time Masaba was about one-and-a-half years old. She added, “That day, Masaba had a little fever. So, I didn’t take her along on the sets. But later, in the afternoon, I sent back my car and I got her to the shoot”. Neena also said that later she was feeding Masaba in between the shoot and she sneaked out of the studio.

Gupta further revealed that as she picked up Masaba from the room, she heard a "blast". She added, “When I came out, I saw a lightman coming towards me. He was on fire. I was looking at him. He called me to help. I remember I said, ‘how can I help when I have a child with me’”. The actor revealed that they took her to the main building where they had the office. She added, “We were sent home. It was too traumatic. Even now, when I think about it, I wonder how I got saved”. Kareena then revealed that Neena has mentioned in her book that Masaba saved her life. Watch video.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her book, while some could not stop themselves from gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations this is definitely reaching my shelves thank you so much for inspiring us everyday”. Another user wrote, “Aww. This is so pretty”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in a pivotal role in the much-acclaimed film Sardar Ka Grandson as Sardar. Actors such as Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others featured alongside her in the Netflix film. She was also seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.