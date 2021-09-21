Neena Gupta Reveals How She Was Pregnant When She Was Offered A Role In 'Mirza Ghalib'

Neena Gupta narrated a lesser-known incident in her autobiography called Sach Kahun Toh - An Autobiography and revealed how she was offered a role in a popular film during the time she was pregnant.

Neena Gupta released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh recently in June 2021 and unveiled numerous secrets from her reel and real life.

Neena Gupta on being offered a role while she was pregnant

According to what Neena Gupta shared in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, it was revealed that she was once offered a role by the filmmaker Gulzar in his movie, Mirza Ghalib. She further mentioned that she was offered to play the role of Nawab Jaan when she was a few months along. Neena Gupta also revealed that she chose to tell the truth to the filmmaker and not be dishonest with him. She further mentioned how she was almost seven months pregnant by the time they wrapped up the shoot for Mirza Ghalib, a historical drama series that aired on DD.

While recalling the time when Guzar called her to offer her the part, she revealed how she didn’t want to miss the opportunity. Stating further, she revealed, “Gulzar sahib had produced the series and had called me personally to play the role of Nawab Jaan. I was only a few months along when I received this offer but didn't want to lose the opportunity. I really needed the money. But I couldn’t be dishonest even if I was a bit desperate. So I told Gulzar Sahib the truth. I am pregnant and due in November but please let me do this role because I really need the money.”.

Neena Gupta further opened up about how the filmmaker took good care of her and added how he brought food for her from his house. “Gulzar Sahib is a gem of a person and so non-judgemental. He not only gave me the part, but also took extra care of me during the filming. He would always ensure that I was comfortable and that I had eaten properly. He would even bring me food from his own house, so I would have something exciting to look forward to. I have mentioned before that I had friends who took special care of me during my pregnancy. I am so honoured to have had Gulzar Sahib among those friends”, she stated.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta