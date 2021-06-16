Neena Gupta Reveals Reason Behind Failure Of First Marriage That Lasted Less Than A Year

Prolific actor Neena Gupta's autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh hit the stands on June 14, 2021. The Badhaai Ho actor made several revelations about her life in the memoir. She also revealed details about her first marriage with Amlan Kusum Ghose and the reason why it ended.

Details about Neena Gupta's marriage with Amlan

In her autobiography, Neena Gupta revealed details about her first marriage with Amlan Kusum Ghose. The actor stated that Amlan was an IIT student while Neena pursued her Master's degree in Sanskrit. As per a report by Zoom, Neena opened up about her relationship with Amlan and revealed how they met. Neena and Amlan secretly met in their campus or Amlan's hostel as his parents lived in another city. They also met near Neena's house as Amlan's grandparents lived in the same lane as Neena's. The Badhaai Ho actor further revealed how one of her friends blabbered about her relationship with Amlan before her parents. However, her parents supported her and allowed Neena and Amlan to visit Srinagar. The couple also got married shortly after that.

Soon after the couple got married, they realised how differently they viewed things. In Neena Gupta's memoir, she revealed how her first husband, Amlan, used to view things differently. Neena Gupta's husband Amlan somehow assumed her to settle down and look after their family. However, Neena was an ambitious girl and wanted to pursue her dreams. She could never see herself as a regular housewife as she wanted more from her life. While she would do more and more theatre, her path would become clearer. The couple, therefore, decided to part ways. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor also revealed that she and Amlan never quarrelled, as they were very young to get married. She also added she does not have any harsh things to say about Amlan.

Neena Gupta's current life

Neena Gupta is currently married to Vivek Mehra. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and since then have been together. Neena also has a daughter named Masaba Gupta with the former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena raised Masaba as a single parent. Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta together starred in the Netflix documentary Masaba Masaba.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

