Neena Gupta Reveals 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Team Marked Film's Completion By Planting Trees

The shoot for the highly anticipated comedy-drama Sardar Ka Grandson had kicked off in Mumbai in November 2019. The team then headed to Patiala and Amritsar before the COVID-19 crisis hit India and the shooting was halted for a while. The film's final schedule was shot later last year in the post-lockdown period and director Kaashvi Nair and the team decided to do something for the environment to mark the film's completion since the world was facing consequences of the pandemic.

Neena Gupta reveals Sardar Ka Grandson team planted 557 trees

Neena Gupta, who is playing the role of grandmother in the film, spilled the beans on their bit for the environment after completing the shoot. Talking to Mid-day, Neena Gupta revealed that the cast and crew celebrated the film's completion by planting trees in Arunachal Pradesh instead of having a wrap-up party. The team had chosen the Northeast state given it is one of the few regions in India that is inhabited by sun bears, a rare species which is considered as the smallest bears. The Badhai Ho actor stated they planted 557 trees for sun bears in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. The 61-year-old actor revealed the special reason behind the number of trees and said they planted one tree in the name of each member of the cast and crew giving a sum total of 557 trees. Gupta said she was overwhelmed by the commendable effort made by the unit to support such a good cause and she hoped that everyone continued to do their bit in saving the environment. The senior actor concluded by saying it was the need of the hour.

A look at Sardar Ka Grandson trailer and cast

Apart from Neena Gupta, the Sardar Ka Grandson cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth. The film's trailer released on April 21, 2021, by T-Series on YouTube. The trailer showed the film’s back-drop would be taking place in Punjab and Gupta would appearing in the titular role of 'Sardar' who is the grandmother to Arjun Kapoor's character. Sardar, who is getting older, tells her grandson to fulfill her wish to go to Lahore to visit her home and the trailer shows a flashback, where the younger version of Sardar, played by Hydari tells her husband that the house is the ‘symbol’ of their love. While the request to take her to Lahore in Pakistan is rejected several times by the embassy, Arjun Kapoor embarks on a journey to bring the house to her in Punjab. The film is slated to release on May 18 on the streaming platform Netflix.

